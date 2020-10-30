Plans to switch A4 bus lane to 'peak-time only' under consideration by council

Plans to switch the A4 bus lane scheme to peak time only are under consideration by Slough Borough Council.

The move would see drivers banned from the controversial lanes from 7am to 10am and 3pm to 7pm Monday to Friday, as opposed to the current 24/7 restrictions.

An extraordinary joint meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee and neighbourhoods and community services scrutiny panel discussed the potential changes last night.

Savio De Cruz, the council’s head of major infrastructure, warned Slough would be heading for ‘complete gridlock’ if the council does not encourage more sustainable transport.

He said: “If we don’t act on a number of fronts, public transport, cycling, walking, we will only be pushing the problem further down the road where the whole of the road network is completely gridlocked.”

A petition urging the council to abolish the Bath Road bus lane attracted more than 5,000 signatures in August.

Concerns were also raised at last night’s meeting about the safety of cyclists in the winter months, with riders sharing the bus lane rather than cycle lanes which were previously marked on the pavement.

Councillor Mohammed Sharif (Independent, Chalvey) said: “The bus lanes are not safe for cyclists and we know how other drivers drive on the road and in winter it’s certainly not going to be safe for them.”

Opposition councillor Dexter Smith questioned whether the council could provide evidence that moving the cyclists off the pavement would improve social distancing.

Foxborough ward councillor Madhuri Bedi also hit out at the transparency of the council’s consultation over the trial scheme, which was funded by a £206,000 COVID-19 Emergency Active Travel Fund from the Government.

Riders using the council’s e-scooter trial, which launched earlier this month, are able to travel in the A4 bus lane.

But fellow Independent councillor Rajinder Sandhu said he feared the bright orange vehicles could accelerate the spread of COVID-19 due to them not being wiped down.

The council’s transport planner Misha Byrne told the meeting the e-scooters are cleaned regularly with hospital grade disinfectant and added the council will work with Thames Valley Police to remind people over the rules of using the vehicles.

Councillors voted to recommend the council to introduce peak-time only bus lanes.

They also suggested the council allow private-hire vehicles to use the lanes, extend its free electric buses scheme to a half-hour service and investigate how to support young people travelling around the town.