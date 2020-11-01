Man seriously injured after head-on traffic collision in Slough

A head-on collision between two drivers in Slough saw a 61-year-old man sustain serious injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident at about 6.30pm on Friday.

A dark grey Renault Clio was travelling northbound on Windsor Road towards Slough when it was involved in a head-on collision with a light blue Honda Jazz travelling in the opposite direction, towards Eton.

The driver of the Honda, a 61-year-old man, sustained multiple serious injuries including a broken leg and a number of broken ribs.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for treatment, where he remains at this time.

The driver of the Renault sustained minor injuries.

Investigating officer PC Ben Taylor of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Taplow, said: “This was a serious collision that occurred at a busy time of the evening on Friday.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Windsor Road in Slough and witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle prior to the collision to please make contact with police.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“You can contact police by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200351500, or by making a report online.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”