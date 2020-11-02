Slough Borough Council issues security advice for winter

The council has issued security advice after national figures show burglary often goes up across the country after the clocks go back in winter.

Slough Borough Council said residents should start identifying why criminals or distraction burglars target certain homes.

This could include disability aids on the outside of homes, a visible safe key, overgrown gardens or anything which indicates a vulnerable elderly person could live there.

Deterrents could include considering visible burglar alarms, security lighting, CCTV and CCTV doorbells.

The council has also warned against letting people into homes without identification being independently verified to prevent distraction burglaries.

Professional callers will not use generic company names like “the water board” and will not harass or fluster a resident who wants to check the validity of a visit.

Cllr Mohammed Nazir, cabinet member for housing and community safety, said: “We don’t want anyone to be scared, we want people and their possessions to be safe by taking some reasonable precautions which make your home less desirable or easy to burglars.

“These measures may seem simple but we forget to implement them which is the weakness criminals are looking for.

“In addition, if you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours or family members have a talk with them and remind them of these measures which could prevent them from becoming a victim of crime.”

Other simple preventative measures residents can take include locking doors with the key at night, not just lifting up the handle, which does not prevent entry to a determined thief, shutting windows and securing shed and garage doors. Those who have a burglar alarm should set it at night as well as when leaving the house.

Other deterrents include putting lights on timer switches when not at home, keeping car keys away from the front door to prevent thieves reaching through the letterbox, or using a Faraday bag to block the signal of keyless car entry systems.

If residents have sentimental jewellery or large quantities of cash keep it in a secure, bolted down safe, or in a bank.

Other crime prevention measures to be reminded of include:-

shutting windows when not in a room accessible to people walking by

locking front doors with a key when out of the house or asleep

not leaving boxes from new purchases on display outside the house

be cautious giving details online

don’t answer unexpected emails or texts especially those offering refunds or rebates

mark and take pictures of expensive property like laptops, jewellery and bicycles

beware of anyone claiming to be from generic entities like the water or electric board as there is no such thing

For more information about crime prevention measures please visit www.slough.gov.uk/crime-prevention-and-emergencies/crime-prevention-advice.aspx or Thames Valley Police here https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention.