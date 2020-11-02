O2 chief executive completes virtual mountain challenge to support NSPCC

O2’s chief executive scaled the height of Mount Snowden, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis from the safety of the company’s head office in Slough to raise money for the NSPCC.

Mark Evans was joined by members of his executive committee to complete the virtual mountain challenge on treadmills on Friday.

NSPCC CEO Peter Wanless walked the height of Ben Nevis using a combination of his treadmill and hills in the North Kent Downs.

The fundraising initiative, which raised £3,157, marked several years of collaboration between the two organisations to keep children safe online.

O2 and the NSPCC worked together on Net Aware which provides a guide for parents on the apps and games their children may use.

Research by the children's charity also revealed counselling sessions for children affected by online abuse at Childline increased by 11 per cent from April 1 to August 31.

Mr Evans said: “Since 2015 O2 have worked with the NSPCC to provide tech advice and resources to make the online world safer for children, including our leading campaign Net Aware, which helps parents and their kids to have regular conversations about staying safe online.

“I am humbled by the dedication of those raising awareness and funds for the NSPCC, and I hope our virtual mountain climbing goes a small way to supporting their vital work.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-evans137?newPage=True to donate.