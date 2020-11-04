SITE INDEX

    • Slough recorded almost 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases ahead of second lockdown announcement

    COVID-19 case confirmed at Beechwood School

    Stock photo

    Nearly 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in Slough in the month leading up to the second lockdown announcement.

    Figures from Public Health England show the borough had 944 positive tests for the virus in October.

    This compared to 276 in September and just 97 in August.

    Source: Public Health Berkshire

    The highest weekly number of new positive cases was recorded from Monday, October 19 to Sunday, October 25th, with a total of 266 in Slough.

    This number did fall the following week, from Monday October 26 to Sunday, November 1, with 254 cases recorded.

    Figures show 20 people died at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Wexham Park Hospital, in October having previously tested positive for the virus.

    Pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops close for four weeks from tomorrow as part of the Government’s package of tougher national restrictions announced at the weekend.

