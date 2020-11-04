Police release CCTV images to trace victim of robbery in Slough

06:11PM, Wednesday 04 November 2020
CCTV images of a woman who is believed to have been the victim of a robbery in Slough
Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a woman who is believed to have been the victim of a robbery in Slough.
The woman was spotted walking and chatting to people alongside the graveyard at St Mary’s Church, in the town centre, at 11am on Tuesday, October 20.
A robbery was later reported and several members of the public reported hearing a woman scream.
The offender is believed to have been wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood pulled up and a disposable face mask.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Alexandra Phillips, based at Slough police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe that this woman has been the victim of a robbery.
“I am appealing for the woman to come forward to assist with my investigation and so that we can ensure she receives the support she may need following the incident.
“If you recognise this woman, or think that it might be you, get in touch.”
Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200295366 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.
