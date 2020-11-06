Police seeking witnesses following Langley 'altercation'

Police are seeking witnesses following an altercation that took place in Langley yesterday (Thursday).

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after he sustained wounds to his back and hand during an incident in Station Road.

Another 18-year-old man, from Slough, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is in police custody.

Following the incident, which took place at around 12.36pm, police authorised extra search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act, which will be in force until 3.30pm today.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Georgina Adey, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has any information to please come forward.

“Further, if any motorists were in the local area around the time of this incident, I would urge them to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43200361023.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”