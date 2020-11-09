British Transport Police confirm death near Slough Railway Station

04:58PM, Monday 09 November 2020
British Transport Police has confirmed a person died near Slough Railway Station this morning.
Emergency services were called to the station in Brunel Way at 3.48am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A British Transport Police spokesman said officers are working to identify the victim and inform their next of kin.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
