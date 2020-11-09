SITE INDEX

    • British Transport Police confirm death near Slough Railway Station

    Slough Railway Station evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

    British Transport Police has confirmed a person died near Slough Railway Station this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the station in Brunel Way at 3.48am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

    Paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A British Transport Police spokesman said officers are working to identify the victim and inform their next of kin.

    The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

    Slough

