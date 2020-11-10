Police close M4 eastbound between junctions 7 and 6

09:47AM, Tuesday 10 November 2020
UPDATE 10.38am: Thames Valley Police has confirmed a number of people have minor injuries and the road is likely to be closed for a 'significant period'.
An update on Thames Valley Police Facebook page said: "The M4 is currently closed eastbound between junction 7 and junction 6 at Slough.
"This follows a multi vehicle road traffic collision that happened this morning.
"A number of people have minor injuries.
"The road is likely to be closed for a significant period of time due to a diesel spill which requires the road to be resurfaced. Please avoid the area at this time."
The M4 eastbound carriageway is currently closed between junction 7 (Slough West) and junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).
Thames Valley Police has warned drivers to avoid the area while it deals with an incident.
Highways England said at least four vehicles were involved in a collision, causing fuel to spill across the carriageway.
**Road Closure**#M4 is currently closed eastbound between junctions 7 & 6 while we deal with an incident. Please avoid the area #P6678 #Maidenhead #Slough #Windsor— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) November 10, 2020
#M4 J7 to J6 eastbound road traffic collision involving at least 4 vehicles - fuel spillage all lanes blocked. Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic officers and free recovery towards. #slough— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 10, 2020
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Slough residents will wake up to new restrictions on Saturday morning as it was confirmed the borough will be entering tier 2.
Road users have been warned that both carriageways of the M4 will be closed on part of the motorway this weekend.