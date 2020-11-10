Consultation launched on plans for 300 homes in Slough High Street

A developer is in discussions with Slough Borough Council to transform part of the High Street into a huge mixed-use development – including 300 homes, shops and a health club.

Vistastar Leisure Plc – who are leading the project – have unveiled proposals to redevelop 132-144 High Street into four buildings – ranging between four and 19 levels – which could provide approximately 300 homes, some of which could be affordable housing.

The proposal – known as the Buckingham Way project – also includes new commercial units that could be on the High Street’s frontage and a health club with a swimming pool, spa facilities, and basement car parking.

It also has a central landscaped Japanese Gardens courtyard, roof gardens and private amenity space, secure cycle parking, and a car-free residential development providing accessible parking only.

The proposals – which were designed by architect’s TP Bennett – are currently being discussed in pre-application talks with the project team and Slough Borough Council.

Feedback on the proposals is being sought by Vistastar Leisure Plc from residents, businesses, and stakeholders – with people encouraged to view the plans and voice their opinions on the project.

The public consultation can be viewed online and there will be online presentations for those interested and telephone consultations for those who do not have a computer or internet access.

A spokesperson for the project said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward this scheme to redevelop 132-144 High Street. Buckingham Gateway offers an exciting opportunity to redevelop the site into high-quality new homes, retail space and a world class Health Club under the globally acclaimed GOLDS GYM brand, helping to maximise its true potential and aid in the ongoing re-vitalisation of Slough High Street.

“We look forward to engaging with the local community and Slough Council as we work to deliver the scheme.”

The presentations will take place on the following days and time:

Wednesday, November 11 (12-1pm)

Thursday, November 12 (7-8pm)

Residents have until midnight on November 20 (Friday) to express their views.

The consultation can be viewed here: www.buckinghamgateway.co.uk