Police close part of Stoke Poges Lane to deal with 'incident'

10:05PM, Tuesday 10 November 2020
Thames Valley Police has warned people to avoid Stoke Poges Lane due to a police incident.
Part of the road has been closed and there is currently no access from Bradley Road or Belgrave Road.
Updates to follow.
Road Closure— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) November 10, 2020
Police are currently on scene dealing with an incident on Stoke Poges Lane and there is a road closure in place. There is no access to Stoke Poges Lane from Bradley Road or Belgrave Road.
Please avoid the area.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKXv60Aw7j
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Slough residents will wake up to new restrictions on Saturday morning as it was confirmed the borough will be entering tier 2.
Road users have been warned that both carriageways of the M4 will be closed on part of the motorway this weekend.