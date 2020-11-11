Police appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage after crash on A4

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on the A4 on Friday night.

The collision involved a black Mercedes and a black Renault Clio near the junction of Drake Avenue at about 9.55pm.

The Mercedes driver and passengers left the scene before Thames Valley Police and the emergency services arrived.

The driver of the Renault sustained a cut to his face, minor injuries and whiplash and was taken to hospital.

Investigation Support Officer Bill Sahans, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who has any dash-cam footage of the collision itself, of the vehicles travelling prior to the collision or of the immediate aftermath.

“If you witnessed the collision or have any information which could assist police with their enquiries, please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with any information about the collision should contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 43200363686 or make a report online.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.