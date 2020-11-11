Montem Academy closes all reception classes in response to positive COVID-19 test

Montem Academy has closed all its reception classes in response to a positive COVID-19 test at the school.

Principal Ann Probert wrote to parents and carers on Monday and said the decision had been taken as a precaution.

The primary school, in Chalvey Grove, remains open for all other year groups.

The principal’s letter added that the parents of a ‘small number’ of pupils have been told to keep their children at home for 14 days due to them coming into close contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19.