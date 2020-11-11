SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Wed, 11
14 °C
Thu, 12
12 °C
Fri, 13
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Montem Academy closes all reception classes in response to positive COVID-19 test

    COVID-19 case confirmed at Beechwood School

    Stock photo

    Montem Academy has closed all its reception classes in response to a positive COVID-19 test at the school.

    Principal Ann Probert wrote to parents and carers on Monday and said the decision had been taken as a precaution.

    The primary school, in Chalvey Grove, remains open for all other year groups.

    The principal’s letter added that the parents of a ‘small number’ of pupils have been told to keep their children at home for 14 days due to them coming into close contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved