Man jailed over ‘prolonged, persistent and humiliating’ sexual attack in Slough churchyard

A man who knocked a woman unconscious before sexually assaulting her in a Slough churchyard has been jailed for five years.

Winson Benta, 59, of no fixed abode, targeted the lone woman in the darkened grounds of St Mary’s Church between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on January 30 last year.

He grabbed his victim, aged in her 30s, dragged her across the ground and carried out a ‘prolonged, persistent and humiliating attack’ until he was interrupted by a passer-by.

Police arrested Benta on March 6 this year through DNA evidence obtained during an investigation into the attack.

He was charged the following day.

Benta was found guilty of sexual assault, actual bodily harm and committing an offence of ABH with intent to commit a sexual offence at the end of a five-day trial which concluded at Reading Crown Court on August 28.

He returned to the same court today (Friday) where he was sentenced to five years in jail.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jessica Lawson, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a targeting of a lone female at night in the churchyard where she was grabbed, dragged across the ground and sexually assaulted.

“In her sentencing marks, the trial judge described the attack as a prolonged, persistent and humiliating attack and said that Benta’s account was wholly inconsistent.

“I would like to praise the victim for her courage and patience while we conducted this investigation.

“Benta’s account was wholly inconsistent and was rejected by the jury.

“Thames Valley Police will leave no stone unturned to investigate reports of sexual offences and will work hard to bring violent offenders like Benta to justice.

“Vicitms will always be listened to, supported, and treated with the utmost dignity and respect.

“I hope that this sentence will give the victim some form of closure, and re-assure the local community that we will always investigate and prosecute offenders like Benta.”