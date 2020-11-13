Woman robbed by gang of four police impersonators in Slough

A gang of four men pretending to be police officers robbed a woman in Stoke Poges Lane on Monday.

The group surrounded the victim, a woman in her 20s, while she was walking past Baylis House between 3.10 and 3.20pm.

They told her they were police officers and asked her to stop walking.

One of the men then grabbed her backpack and all the offenders ran off into Baylis Park.

Nothing else was taken and the victim was uninjured.

The group are all described as white man aged 40 to 50 years old.

Police said they were all of a medium build, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 11ins tall, clean shaven and wearing dark clothing.

Staff investigator Pauline Carrie, based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or may have seen men matching the descriptions in the area at the time, to please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200367810 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.