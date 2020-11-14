Fire breaks out at The Grove flats in Slough

Update - 10:40pm

Slough Borough Council said it is organising overnight accommodation for everyone who has been evacuated from the block of flats and cannot return home.

The local authority added its building control inspector is en route and other council officers are at the scene.

A fire has broken out at a block of flats in Slough this evening.

Emergency services are on the scene and people have been told to avoid The Grove.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted at around 8.30pm and said the area was closed between the roundabout and the High Street.

Crews from Langley, Slough, Windsor, Maidenhead, Buckinghamshire and London are on the scene.

Slough Borough Council tweeted: "We are aware of a fire incident at flats on The Grove. The Grove is closed between the roundabout and the High Street. Please avoid the area."

South Central Ambulance and Thames Valley Police are also on the scene.

Updates to follow.