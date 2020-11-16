Woman, 38, released on bail in connection with town centre flat fire

Thames Valley Police has made two arrests in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Slough on Saturday night.

Residents at The Grove had to be evacuated following a blaze on the top floor at about 7.45pm.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man, from Slough, and a 38-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, on suspicion of arson with intent.

The woman has been released on bail but officers released the man without charge.

The force said a crime scene at the property has now been lifted.