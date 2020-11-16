SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 16
12 °C
Tue, 17
15 °C
Wed, 18
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Woman, 38, released on bail in connection with town centre flat fire

    Crime recording by Thames Valley Police rated 'inadequate'

    Thames Valley Police has made two arrests in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Slough on Saturday night.

    Residents at The Grove had to be evacuated following a blaze on the top floor at about 7.45pm.

    Officers arrested a 42-year-old man, from Slough, and a 38-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, on suspicion of arson with intent.

    The woman has been released on bail but officers released the man without charge.

    The force said a crime scene at the property has now been lifted.

    Slough

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved