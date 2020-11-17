M4 to close between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend for major resurfacing

The M4 is set to close in both directions this weekend between junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) for major re-surfacing work.

The closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday until Monday, November 23.

Traffic will be diverted using the A308M, A308, A332 and the A355.

The westbound entry and exit slip roads at junction 7 (Slough West) are also closed 24/7 until Monday.

Highways England is also shutting the westbound exit slip road at junction 5 (Langley) every night, Monday to Friday.

The eastbound entry slip road at junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) will be closed overnight today (Tuesday), tomorrow and Thursday with the westbound entry closed on Friday night.