    • Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing teenager from Slough

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a teenager missing from Slough.

    Donny Lee, 16, was last seen in the town on November 2.

    The force said it believes the youngster is still in the Slough area but concern is growing for his welfare.

    Donny is about 5ft 10ins tall with a broad build and short black braided hair.

    He often wears dark-coloured designer tracksuits, although it is not know what he was wearing when he went missing.

    Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200355747 with information.

