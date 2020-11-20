Hit and run leaves two school children with injuries

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a hit and run which injured two children.

At 3.30pm on Wednesday (November 18), a 12-year-old boy was riding his bicycle in Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, when there was a collision with a black vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

The boy, who was using the cycle lane, suffered an injury to his knee and wrist and a broken tooth.

The vehicle continued on its journey in the direction of Stoke Road.

As a result of the impact, another 12-year-old boy on his bicycle was struck by the cyclist and suffered a minor ankle injury.

Both boys were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Danielle Baker, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a collision that occurred as the schools were finishing for the day and as a result, two children suffered minor injuries.

“The collision caused one of the cyclists to collide with a second, although thankfully none of the injuries are serious.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in Shaggy Calf Lane yesterday at around 3.30pm and witnessed this collision to please contact police.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please check this and get in touch with us if it has captured anything that can assist the investigation.

“You can do so by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200382992 or by making a report online.”

There is no further description of the vehicle available.