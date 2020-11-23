Teenager threatened with machete after confronting man over stolen bicycle

A teenager was threatened with a machete when he confronted a thief who stole his bicycle in Slough.

The victim was in Jo Jos takeaway in Farnham Road at about 5.20pm on Thursday when he saw a man taking his push-bike outside.

The youngster chased after the man and stopped him but was threatened with a machete during the confrontation.

The victim managed to get his bicycle back and the offender left the scene on foot towards the Texaco garage.

Nothing else was stolen and the victim was uninjured.

Police described the offender as a black man in his late teens to early 20s, about 6t tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a navy blue and grey hooded top with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

PC Thomas Zecca, based at Slough police station said: “If you witnessed this incident, or saw the man matching the description in the area at the time or have any information, please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200384942.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”