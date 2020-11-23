Thames Valley Police re-appeal for help locating missing teen from Slough

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for the public’s help to find a teenager missing from Slough.

Donny Lee, 16, was last seen in the town on November 2.

The force said it believes the youngster is still in the Slough area but concern is growing for his welfare.

Donny is about 5ft 10ins tall with a broad build and short black braided hair.

He often wears dark-coloured designer tracksuits, although it is not know what he was wearing when he went missing.

Detective Inspector Tracey Smyth, based at Slough police station, said: “We’re very concerned for the welfare of Donny, and I am appealing to the public to help us in locating him.

“I would urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts or if you believe that you have seen him, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200355747.

“Your call will be treated with the strictest confidence, and you can also make a report online via our website.

“If you see him, please call 999 and provide this information, which again will be treated confidentially.”