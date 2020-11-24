Council approves plans for Burger Base to open in Slough High Street

A national independent fast-food chain is set to move into the former fashion retailer unit Brother2Brother on Slough High Street.

Planning officers greenlit plans for Burger Base – which was founded in 2015 – to convert the ground floor of the vacant retail space on 242 High Street into the restaurant and takeaway joint.

The restaurant will operate from 8am to 11pm on Sundays to Fridays and 8am to midnight on Saturdays.

Originally, the developers wanted to open from 7am to 11pm seven days a week – but planning officers slightly tweaked this so they would not disturb neighbouring residents.

In the design and access statement, the applicants say this will 'breathe new life' into the vacant unit, will create 14 new jobs and contribute to Slough’s 'thriving economy' by increasing footfall on the High Street.

They also argued the demand for retail in the area is 'weak' due to the coronavirus pandemic, with restaurants and takeaways being 'sought' to fill in the empty shop units.

The statement also states: “This proposal will improve social inclusion and improve a town centre property that has been vacant for some months.”

No structural changes are proposed – but an extraction system will be installed to the rear of the building and the shop front will be replaced.

Planning officers approved the plans on November 23 (Monday).

The application can be viewed on the council’s planning portal with the reference code: P/02418/039.