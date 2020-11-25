Police seek specific witness in connection with Chalvey assault investigation

Police want to speak to a member of the public who helped a teenage assault victim at Slough Railway Station.

In the early hours of Saturday, November 14 a 16-year-old girl was attacked at an address in Chalvey.

Police said she managed to get away and went to the town’s railway station.

She was there between 2am and 4.50am during which time a passer-by spoke to her and bought her a train ticket.

Officers are looking to trace this man as he may have information that could help with the force’s investigation.

A 57-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Slough, were arrested in connection with the assault and have been released on bail until December 11.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lyndsey Shaw, of Slough CID, said: “I am appealing for the man who spoke to the victim and bought her a train ticket to please come forward.

“I believe that you may have important information that could assist our investigation into this assault.

“If you believe this was you, please contact us by calling 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43200375836.”