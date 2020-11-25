Hooded duo floor man in 'completely unprovoked' robbery in Slough

A pair of hooded men floored a passer-by during a ‘completely unprovoked’ attack in Slough town centre on Sunday.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was walking in the direction of the High Street after parking his car next to St Mary’s Church, Church Street, at 7.45pm.

His attackers approached him and demanded he hand over his phone.

The victim briefly spoke to them before being punched twice in the face and falling to the floor.

He required hospital treatment after suffering facial injuries but has since been discharged.

The offenders did not take the phone but it was damaged when it hit the ground.

Police described the suspects as male, dressed in dark hooded tops and face coverings.

The man who asked the victim to hand over his phone spoke in a local accent.

Investigator Lynn Brandon, of Slough police station, said: “This was a completely unprovoked incident of robbery on this victim, who as a result sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“Thankfully he has now been discharged from hospital, but I am still investigating this incident as a priority, and I hope that there will have been witnesses to this incident, or anyone with information, that can come forward to assist.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200389303 or make a report online.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.