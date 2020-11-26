SITE INDEX

    • Woman reported missing from Slough found 'safe and well'

    Crime recording by Thames Valley Police rated 'inadequate'

    A woman reported missing from Slough has now been found.

    Harleen Kaur Bhatia, 31, was located safe and well after being reported missing at 12.30pm today.

    Police thanked the public for sharing its appeal.

