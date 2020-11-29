Police re-appeal to find missing teenager from Slough

Police say they are ‘growing concerned’ for the welfare of a missing teenager from Slough, who was last seen four weeks ago.

Donny Lee, 16, has been missing since November 2.

Thames Valley Police is now issuing a new appeal for the public’s help as an investigation into locating him continues.

Donny is around 5ft 10ins tall, of broad build and has his hair styled in braids.

He is regularly dressed in dark-coloured designer tracksuits, however it is not known what he was wearing when he was reported as missing.

Detective Inspector Will Crowther, of Slough police station, said: “As this investigation progresses, we are growing concerned for Donny’s welfare, and would like to find him very soon.

“As such we are again re-appealing to anyone that has information on his whereabouts, as well as anyone that may have seen him, to please make contact with police.

“This firmly remains a missing person investigation and I am keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of Donny’s disappearance.

“However, we would also like to make it clear that robust action will be taken against anyone that participates in any efforts to prevent the police from locating Donny.

“Anyone with any information about Donny’s whereabouts is asked to contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre, by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200355747.”