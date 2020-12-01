Illuminated angels installed in Slough High Street to honour Wexham Park Hospital staff

A collection of illuminated angels have been installed in Slough town centre to honour the hardworking staff at Wexham Park Hospital.

The 12 Christmas light sculptures pay tribute to the hospital’s unsung heroes and will be named after individuals from different departments.

The staff were nominated by their managers for the dedication and commitment shown during the COVID-19 crisis in the past year.

Housekeepers in the Intensive Care Unit, a physiotherapist, a pharmacy worker and security staff are among those to be recognised.

The angel trail is spread over one mile in Slough High Street and has been funded by the Slough Business Improvement District.

Neil Dardis, chief executive, Frimley Health Foundation Trust said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Slough BID and the local community.

“This is a wonderful gesture – for Wexham Park staff and the thousands of people who work in other Frimley Health hospitals and community services.

“It is a challenging time for all of our staff and to have their hard work recognised is a great honour.”

A virtual ceremony took place yesterday to unveil the illuminated sculptures.

Workers installing the angels in Slough High St

Amanda Mason, marketing manager for Slough BID said: “Covid has been the main focus of 2020 and as Christmas looks very different this year we wanted to make Slough a little bit brighter to celebrate the festive season.

“Our local businesses and communities are extremely grateful to NHS staff and their enormous efforts working during the pandemic.

“The angels are a fitting tribute to symbolise our gratitude to everyone at Wexham Park Hospital and to invoke the true spirit of Christmas for local businesses and residents.”

The twelve angels are dedicated to the following teams or individuals:

Katherine Lee - Pharmacist

Margaret Hammond - Inpatient Feeding Environment Team

Verity Stokes - Team Lead, Speech and Language Therapy

Sarah Milligan - Wellbeing Lead for Learners

Joanna Slade - Dietician

Anna Wlodkowska - Housekeeping

Nelson Figueria - Portering

Occupational Therapy Team: Nicola Bobyk, Yusra Alanez, Renee Corsie, Maureen Ricketts. Tracey Solarz, Niamh McMahon, Avneet Sahota, Rowena Ingalla

Pharmacy Aseptic Team: Deirdre Kriel, Anna Gentle, Roopal Chawa, Ibtisaan Mohamoud, Janice Bradley, Pavneet Bhachoo, Meera Alderman

Physiotherapy Team: Kamila Gen, Sharine Balicanta, Kelly Austin, Graeme Bartlett, Elpida Panayi, Helen Green, Iram Khan, Scott Brady, Sally Jones, Daniel Simpson, Chelsea Calvert, Ella Holgate

Community Maternity Support Workers: Janet Olaolorun, Shona Keenan, Emma Shelley, Renesha Bailey, Rebecca Wadeson, Nicola Cengiz, Helen McLullich

Security Team: Hassan Bilal, Mudasar Nawaz, Cherge Mohamed, Noel Royeca, Ghani Farzoq, Reda Chennoufi