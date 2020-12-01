Prime Minister claims he ‘loves Slough’ in response to grilling over town’s Tier 3 status

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked why he hates ‘little old Slough’ in response to the town facing Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The borough will enter the Government’s ‘Very High alert’ category when the national lockdown is lifted tomorrow.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi questioned the Prime Minister today why the town has been segregated from the rest of Berkshire in facing the toughest restrictions.

He said: “After the inconsistencies and controversies of the previous tier system, what was required this time round was more fairness, clarity and transparency.

“We were promised a regional approach. However, what the powers that be have done is they have placed little old Slough in Tier 3 despite the fact we have been segregated from the wider region and there are areas in neighbouring London and Essex with higher COVID transmission rates.

“Why does the Prime Minister hate Slough? What have we done which has annoyed him so much?”

Mr Johnson, MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, responded by claiming he ‘loves Slough’ and understood people’s feelings of injustice over the new three-tier system.

He told the House of Commons: “People feel they’ve been unfairly attracted by proximity into a higher tier than they deserve and people also feel the tiering is not working for them.

“As we go forward the Government will look at how we can reflect as closely as possible the reality of what is happening on the ground for local people, looking at the incidence of the disease, looking at the human geography and spread of the pandemic and the progress areas are making in getting the virus down.

“We’ve tried to be as sensitive as possible to local effort and local achievement in bringing that pandemic under control.”