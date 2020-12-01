Missing Slough teenager found safe and well

08:24PM, Tuesday 01 December 2020
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that it has located a missing boy from Slough.
Donny Lee was reported missing at the beginning of last month but has been located safe and well this evening (Tuesday).
Police thanked the public and media for their assistance.
