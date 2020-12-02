Man who ‘made people’s lives a misery’ banned from Slough town centre

A man who frequently intimidated and abused Slough workers and visitors has been banned from the town centre.

Temba Mukiwa ‘made people’s lives a misery’ by intimidating street drinkers to buy alcohol for him and banging waste bins like drums.

A court hearing at Slough Magistrates’ Court also heard how five complaints have been made in the last two months about the 44-year-old singing graphic songs about female shop workers.

Slough Borough Council’s neighbourhood enforcement team worked with the business community and police to gather evidence against the Zimbabwean national.

On October 16 magistrates convicted Mukiwa for breaching a community protection notice which prevented him from drinking in the town centre.

He was sentenced on Monday at Slough Magistrates’ Court and issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from entering a designated area of the town centre, drinking alcohol on the street and causing fear or alarm to anyone in the borough.

The court heard Mukiwa is currently on immigration bail.

Slough Borough Council said the 44-year-old has rejected any assistance offered from the council to get help for his drinking issues and was offered temporary accommodation at the start of the pandemic.

Cllr Pavitar K. Mann, cabinet member of planning and regulation, said: “This man has been making the lives of people who work and visit the town centre a misery with his behaviour.

“This is not acceptable to the council or our residents and our officers have worked extremely hard to gather all the information for magistrates to impose the Criminal Behaviour Order.

“This should act as a warning to any other resident intent on causing a persistent nuisance that we will not hesitate to take action.”

Mukiwa also received a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a victim surcharge of £21.

The council applied for its £2,877 court costs to be covered by Mukiwa but no order was made due to his lack of means.

If Mukiwa is seen in the town centre, or is seen drinking or causing harassment alarm or distress anywhere in the borough the police should be called on 999.

He can be immediately arrested if he breaches any part of his five-year criminal behaviour order.