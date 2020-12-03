COVID-19 infection rates rise again among young people in Slough

COVID-19 infection rates among younger people in Slough have steeply risen again.

As of today, the rate of virus cases per 100,000 people aged 17-21 in the borough is 486.3.

The number of people contracting the virus in the young adult age group had been on the decline with 328.6 cases per 100,000 people reported on Thursday, November 26.

This was down from 449.5 the previous week.

Slough Borough Council confirmed today the town’s overall infection rate currently stands at 304.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The infection rate among people aged over 60 in Slough is 223.4 per 100,000 people.

This is understood to be one of the criteria taken into consideration when the Government choose which tier of restrictions an area is placed in.