    • Police find missing Slough pair safe and well

    George Roberts

    Thousands of pounds released to organisations helping the police amid COVID-19 outbreak

    Two people who had gone missing from Slough have now been found safe and well.

    Leila Ibraum and Radu Romedia were found today (Sunday).

    Police have thanked all those who shared the appeal and helped to find them.

    Slough

