Police find missing Slough pair safe and well

10:46PM, Sunday 06 December 2020
Two people who had gone missing from Slough have now been found safe and well.
Leila Ibraum and Radu Romedia were found today (Sunday).
Police have thanked all those who shared the appeal and helped to find them.
