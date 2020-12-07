Council considering new powers to stamp out anti-social behaviour across Slough

Street drinking, spitting and going to the toilet in public could be banned across Slough as part of proposed new powers to curb anti-social behaviour.

Slough Borough Council is considering introducing a borough-wide Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to give the local authority and Thames Valley Police the right to issue on-the-spot fines.

Rule-breakers could face penalty charges of up to £100 or be taken to court where fines of up to £1,000 could be handed out for repeated breaches.

An order has currently been in place in nine areas of the borough since 2018 to combat anti-social behaviour.

Under the new powers, the following activities will be banned:

Continuing to drink alcohol or consume intoxicating substances when required to stop doing so by a police officer or police community support officer

Not surrendering any alcohol or intoxicating substances when required to do so by a police officer or police community support officer

Urinating or defecating in a public place except in an area designed for that purpose

Spitting saliva or any other product from the mouth onto the ground without making any attempt to remove the saliva or product

The new powers will be mainly enforced by Thames Valley Police.

A consultation over the plans is due to run until Sunday, January 3.

Ian Blake, resilience and enforcement team manager at Slough Borough Council, said: “The order has made it easier to target anti-social behaviour in the locations where it is currently in place.

“However, expanding it to cover the whole borough to make it simpler and easier to enforce and for people to understand.

“It will be part of a toolkit to tackle lower level behaviour which has a detrimental effect on the quality of life of residents.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/consultations to view the consultation.

Feedback can be provided by emailing ReportASB@slough.gov.uk, writing to “Borough wide PSPO consultation”, Housing People Services, Observatory House, Windsor Road, Slough, SL1 2EL or completing an online survey at https://s.surveyplanet.com/-NKdMKy5F