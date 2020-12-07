Slough Children’s Services Trust receives ‘focused visit’ from Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors visited Slough Children’s Services Trust to see how social care in the town has been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

The trust, which provides support services for children, young people and families in Slough on behalf of the council, received a ‘focused visit’ from inspectors on October 13.

The inspectors’ report, published on Friday, November 27, found that the most vulnerable children and young people in the borough have been well supported throughout the lockdown period.

It said a ‘concerted effort’ has been made for children to continue seeing their social workers and personal advisers and early purchasing of PPE and IT equipment has allowed a mixture of face-to-face and virtual meetings.

But the report warned high staff turnover at the trust, reaching 34 per cent in August, has hampered the relationships between children and social workers.

It said: “High turnover of staff in some teams limits opportunities for children to develop positive and meaningful relationships with workers.

“Children in need of help and protection do not always get the help they need at the right time.”

The trust’s decision not to employ staff who are unwilling to carry out face-to-face visits was described as ‘bold but understandable’ by inspectors.

Most children in care and care leavers are living in suitable homes but the report said identifying the most appropriate home for young people has been more difficult during lockdown periods.

The report added when children are placed somewhere in an emergency, they are not always prepared, which has left a small number without the stability they need.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in the number of care leavers who are not in education, employment or training.

But the trust has recruited a post-16 employment and training officer to try and improve the job prospects of care leavers.