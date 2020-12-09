Rules explained for COVID-19 Christmas bubble

The rules over socialising at Christmas have been explained ahead of the festive period.

From December 23 to December 27 people will be allowed to form a Christmas bubble.

This means up to three separate households can spend time together in private homes, in places of worship and in public outdoor spaces.

Members of Slough Borough Council’s outbreak engagement board discussed the Government’s temporary lifting of COVID-19 rules during a meeting last night.

Kate Pratt, communications manager at the council, said: “There is a five-day loosening of restrictions but they have to be the same three households.

“You can’t make a household bubble with three households on the 24th, then a different couple on the 25th and then another couple on Boxing Day.

“You have to see the same people for that amount of time.”

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, added that anyone self-isolating due to coronavirus should not form a Christmas bubble.

The Government has said during the five-day hiatus, people must follow the restrictions of the tier they are living in while attending all other settings such as bars and restaurants.

Superintendent Gavin Wong, LPA Commander for Slough, told the meeting: “Our message shouldn’t be what you can do it should be what you should do.

“I know you can have three households together but lets try and encourage people to have as little contact as we can.

“The danger is you start off with three households and people then start breaking the rules and saying ‘we’ll have four, we’ll have five’.”