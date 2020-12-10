Plans for 84 flats and ground-floor shops at Cippenham shopping parade refused

An application to redevelop a shopping parade in Cippenham has been rejected by councillors for a second time.

Site owners Mirenpass Limited submitted plans to turn the row of shops, including the former Co-Op supermarket, at 19-31 Elmshott Lane into a four-storey building including 84 flats and ground-floor retail space.

An earlier scheme for 119 homes was rejected by the council two years ago over fears it would be overbearing on residents living nearby and lead to traffic congestion.

Mirenpass Limited appealed the original decision and while the Planning Inspectorate did not overturn the decision, he said the development would increase the choice of housing in the borough.

The latest plans were presented to the council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Council leader James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) told the meeting he had received ’60 to 70’ letters of objection to the site.

He said: “I do welcome the drop down from 116 flats to 84 but my view is still fundamentally that this scheme is a storey too high.

“Clearly the mix of housing does no benefit for the community. We’re trying to promote family housing and choice in our policies outside the town centre and this scheme is just packed with one-bedroom flats.”

Applicant Ashiq Abdeali told the meeting that the revised scheme proposed reducing the building’s height by a third.

He added that the affordable housing proposed, 20 per cent on-site and 10 per cent off-site, was more than similar schemes approved in the area.

The meeting heard only 26 car parking spaces were proposed for residents with basement parking offering a further 101 spaces for shoppers.

But the council’s highways and transport team said it could not support the lack of residential parking due to a shortage of public transport options in the area.

Planning officer Alex Harrison said: “We are mindful that we’ve got to do our best for the town in terms of the local economy but at the same time it can’t be at all costs.

“We have to make sure the development is sustainable.”

Mr Abdeali urged councillors to defer the application so further discussions could take place with the council.

But the panel decided to refuse the plans for a second time.