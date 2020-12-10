A4 Bath Road closed eastbound from Three Tuns junction towards Slough town centre

06:49PM, Thursday 10 December 2020
Update: Thames Valley Police has confirmed the road has now reopened.
The A4 Bath Road is currently closed eastbound from the Three Tuns junction towards Slough town centre.
Thames Valley Police said its officers are dealing with an incident at the junction of the A4 Bath Road and Windmill Road.
Road Closure— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) December 10, 2020
Police are currently on scene dealing with an incident on the A4 Bath Road, junction with Windmill Road. There is a full Closure in place on the East Bound carriageway so please avoid the area. There is no access from the Three Tuns Junction.
Thank you
Slough Borough Council warned drivers to avoid the area.
TRAFFIC: The A4 is closed from Tuns Lane eastbound towards the centre of town to the junction of Montem Lane following a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area if you can.— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) December 10, 2020
