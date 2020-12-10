A4 Bath Road closed eastbound from Three Tuns junction towards Slough town centre

Update: Thames Valley Police has confirmed the road has now reopened.

The A4 Bath Road is currently closed eastbound from the Three Tuns junction towards Slough town centre.

Thames Valley Police said its officers are dealing with an incident at the junction of the A4 Bath Road and Windmill Road.

Road Closure



Police are currently on scene dealing with an incident on the A4 Bath Road, junction with Windmill Road. There is a full Closure in place on the East Bound carriageway so please avoid the area. There is no access from the Three Tuns Junction.



Slough Borough Council warned drivers to avoid the area.