    • A4 Bath Road closed eastbound from Three Tuns junction towards Slough town centre

    Road in Langley to close for five months for housing development

    Update: Thames Valley Police has confirmed the road has now reopened.

    The A4 Bath Road is currently closed eastbound from the Three Tuns junction towards Slough town centre.

    Thames Valley Police said its officers are dealing with an incident at the junction of the A4 Bath Road and Windmill Road.

    Slough Borough Council warned drivers to avoid the area.

    Slough

