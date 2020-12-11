Pedestrian suffers serious head injury in Bath Road crash

A pedestrian suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a car near Slough town centre last night.

Police said a grey Audi collided with a 35-year-old man on the A4 Bath Road at the junction with Windmill Road at about 5.25pm.

The pedestrian was taken to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police closed the eastbound carriageway for almost three hours following the crash.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Richard Goreham of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Taplow, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Bath Road yesterday and witnessed this collision to please get in touch with the police.

“The collision occurred on the eastbound side of the A4 and this would have been a fairly busy time of the day.

“I would particularly appeal to anybody who has dash-cam in their vehicles to please check this and contact police if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“You can call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43200418441.”