Police called to illegal gathering of 40 breaking coronavirus restrictions in Slough

Police had to break-up a gathering of about 40 people at a property in Slough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Cromwell Drive following reports of a large get together, in contravention of the town’s Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

Slough’s status in the Government’s Very High alert category means people cannot meet socially indoors with anybody they do not live with or is in their support bubble.

Thames Valley Police said its officers had to force entry to the property and were greeted by ‘extremely hostile and abusive’ behaviour from those inside.

Firearms officers and members of the force’s Roads Policing unit also attended the scene.

Once inside, police discovered a large amount of class B drugs.

A dispersal order was granted by the duty inspector to clear the crowd from the area.

Police said everyone who attended the gathering will receive a fixed-penalty notice due to breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

The host of the gathering is also set to receive a separate fine.