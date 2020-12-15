COVID-19 vaccination clinic to launch in Slough tomorrow

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open in Slough tomorrow as the NHS continues its rollout of the life-saving injection.

The clinic is one of four which will be available for people across East Berkshire, Surrey Heath, Farnham and North East Hampshire.

Those aged 80 or above are being invited for the vaccine first and will receive a direct invitation to attend their local clinic.

GPs, practice nurses and community pharmacists will administer the vaccines.

Sarah Bellars, executive director of quality and nursing and director of infection, prevention and control for the NHS Frimley Collaborative of Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We are delighted at the exciting news that the new vaccine clinics can provide another step on the path back to normal life for the country, including our over-80s age groups living within the North East Hampshire and Farnham, Surrey Heath and East Berkshire areas.

“These vaccines are safe and effective for the vast majority of people and have been tested on tens of thousands of people and assessed by experts.

“We still urge the public to play an important role in helping our frontline NHS staff to do this, by: refraining from contacting the NHS to seek a vaccine - we will contact you; attending your appointments (when we contact you); and continuing to follow all guidance to control the virus and save lives, including hands, face, space messaging.”

The new clinics follow the first delivery of the vaccine at hospital sites to priority and at-risk groups.

There are plans for the vaccine to cover wider areas, including care homes, in the coming weeks.

The Express has contacted Frimley Health and Care to confirm the location of the new clinic.