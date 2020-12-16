SITE INDEX

    • Elderly woman rescued from house fire in Slough

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a house fire in Slough last night.

    Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to Glentworth Place at about 7pm following reports of a ground floor fire.

    The blaze had started in a cupboard underneath the stairs, filling the entire house with smoke.

    Crews had to carry out a woman in her 80s who was stuck on the landing upstairs.

    They gave her first aid until paramedics arrived to take over.

    Firefighters warned people not to store things near to their fuse box due to the fire hazard this can cause.

