Opening of Slough’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic hailed ‘momentous milestone’

The opening of the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Slough has been hailed as a ‘momentous milestone’.

The GP-led facility launched at the Salt Hill Activity Centre on Wednesday with hundreds of patients aged over 80 invited down to have the life-saving injection.

Devraj Jhalam, a 93-year-old retired engineer, was part of the first group of people to receive the vaccine.

The day was particularly poignant for him, as his daughter, Dr Lalitha Iyer, is a Slough GP who has been part of the fight against COVID-19.

Mr Jhalam said: “I would like to thank everyone at the NHS who has been helping in the fight against COVID-19 even though a simple thanks doesn’t feel sufficient.

“I’m not sure how we can ever repay them for their tremendous dedication and selfless ways.”

He added: “In our whole family, nobody has done what Lalitha has, which makes me very proud.”

The opening of East Berkshire’s first community vaccination hub follows the initial roll-out of the vaccine at Wexham Park Hospital last week to priority and at-risk groups, as well as front line.

There are plans for the vaccine to cover wider areas and groups - including care homes - in the coming days and weeks.

Dr Iyer, who is also medical director of the NHS Frimley Collaborative of Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “Today has been an exciting and momentous milestone and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in today’s clinic which kickstarts the roll-out in Slough.

“On a personal note, I’m delighted that my 93-year-old father has received the first of two doses as it’s such a worry when you have elderly loved ones who you know could get covid and not do so well.

“Knowing that the vaccine will help protect him is so important and very heart-warming. It’s actually an emotional moment.”

She added: “Whilst it’s really exciting news that the new vaccine clinics will be providing another step closer on the path back to normal life, it’s really important that we all continue to follow all guidance to control the virus and save lives.”

Health services are reminding people not to contact the NHS to make a vaccine appointment but to wait until they are contacted directly.