Slough to remain in Tier 3 following Government review

Slough will continue to face Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions following a review by the Government.

The borough has been joined by the rest of Berkshire in the ‘Very High alert’ category, including the neighbouring Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The town’s infection rate has climbed to 353.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “It’s the right place for us to be right now and unless we drive down the numbers fast we will stay here.

“Everyone has worked really hard and pulled together but unfortunately we have seen that rise.”

Updates to follow.