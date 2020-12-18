Targeted COVID-19 testing programme planned for Slough in New Year

A targeted COVID-19 testing programme could be rolled out in Slough in the New Year.

Discussions are underway between Slough Borough Council and the Government about ramping up testing for young and vulnerable people in the town.

This could either involve door-to-door tests being carried out or age groups with high rates being directed towards the borough’s mobile testing units.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’re still in the planning phase but we’re looking at targeting the specific groups that we have a high number of cases in.

“It will be young people and it will be probably vulnerable residents too.”

The latest figures from Public Health Berkshire show the infection rate for Slough stood at 384.5 cases per 100,000 people on Saturday, December 12.

The majority of new cases are currently being recorded among the white ethnicity for those aged 30 to 44, the council said.

Speaking to the Express yesterday, Cllr Pantelic said that Wexham Park Hospital is currently treating 68 people for COVID-19.

She added she believed it was a mistake for the Government to continue with its proposed relaxation of festive coronavirus restrictions and urged people to keep gatherings as small as possible.

“I think that it’s a mistake doing this now based on the numbers that we’re still seeing which is huge at this point,” Cllr Pantelic said.

“We are recommending people keep to really small numbers when they do meet family members and continue to follow the guidance.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday three households will still be able to meet over a five-day period at Christmas.

But he said these limits were ‘maximums, not targets to aim for’.

Cllr Pantelic also praised the efforts of everyone involved in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Slough which saw a community vaccination hub opened in the town this week.

“I’m really proud of all the people administering the vaccine,” she said.

“It’s a really positive step forward. It will however take a number of months to get through the first group of people that need to be vaccinated.”