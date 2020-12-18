Bucks council urges residents to help crackdown on serious fly-tipping

Buckinghamshire Council's waste enforcement team are asking people to keep an eye out for fly tippers who have been targeting the lay-bys next to Black Park.

The area has been heavily hit by fly-tippers during 2020 and especially in recent weeks.

The council is appealing particularly to those who use the A412 Uxbridge Road through Wexham and Iver Heath.

Dumping frequently blocks the ditches which help keep the carriageway clear of surface water – a safety issue on a busy and fast-moving stretch of road.

If even small amounts of dumped waste is traced back to businesses or residents they will be investigated and offenders could receive a £400 fixed penalty notice or full criminal prosecution.

Councillor Bill Chapple, cabinet member for environment, said: "The level of fly tipping in these Uxbridge Road lay-bys has become appalling.

“If you park in this area, please keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour – this may be repeat offenders who are using the place as a dumping ground, and we'd like to put a stop to it.”

Dumped waste often requires heavy equipment and sometimes expensive traffic management to ensure safety for clearance crew and road users.

“It's costing us many thousands of pounds to keep these areas clear,” said Cllr Chapple.

He added that businesses and householders should not pay cash to have waste removed by an unknown 'man with a van'.

“These are the people who most often end up dumping waste at the roadside rather than paying to take it to a commercial tip,” he said.

“If you do [hire them], you are failing in your duty of care to the community, and will be liable to a fine or prosecution if the rubbish is traced back to you. If it’s your waste, it’s your responsibility."

To hire a legitimate party to remove waste, the council advises checking the SCRAP Fly Tipping code.

To report dumped waste needing clearance anywhere in Buckinghamshire, visit www.fixmystreet.buckscc.gov.uk

If you witness anyone actually dumping waste, the council asks that you take note of any vehicle registration involved and report it with the date, time and location of the dumping by email to the enforcement team at SCRAPflytipping@buckinghamshire.gov.uk

Any pictures or video are a bonus but not essential.

However, residents should only note down details if and when it is safe to do so.

“Please do not attempt to record details of offences if it is likely to put you or other road users at risk, and do not confront an offender if you do witness fly tipping taking place,” said Cllr Chapple.