Council’s social care workers offered free monthly passes for Slough’s e-scooters

Free monthly passes for Slough’s e-scooters are now available to social care workers at the council.

Operator Neuron Mobility has been running the free scheme for NHS and emergency services workers since November.

The initiative has now been extended to allow the council’s social care workers to hop on and travel around the town to carry out their essential work caring for elderly and vulnerable people.

From January the area where people can ride the bright orange scooters will be extended to cover Manor Park.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility said: “Neuron remains absolutely committed to doing what we can to provide safe and affordable transport options to those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response.

“We have been really pleased to see so many NHS and Emergency Service workers taking advantage of the free passes so far and it is great to now be able to offer free passes to social care workers too, in recognition of the equally important role they have to play.”

Those eligible can activate their free monthly pass by downloading the latest version of Neuron’s app to their smartphone.

Riders should then visit the Rates & Passes page and verify their work e-mail address to redeem a free or discounted pass.

Once obtained, e-scooters can then be unlocked and ridden straight away.

Riders using the e-scooters must be at least 18, hold a full or provisional driving licence and not use the vehicles on the pavement.