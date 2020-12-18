Santa is coming to town in a home-made sporty sleigh

A home-made Santa sleigh will be sailing through Slough on Sunday so children can meet and greet their favourite festive friend.

Berkshire-based sports coaching company Sport4Kids have created their very own sleigh and are employing Santa to travel across the county to meet and greet children safely.

Santa will be visiting Slough sleigh from 11am-2pm this Sunday (December 20).

The sleigh has been built with safety in mind, allowing children to meet and greet Santa from the suggested 2-metre guideline.

Families can download pictures free of charge from the company website, as well as claiming a whole month of free S4K classes as a Christmas present from the company.

“It’s been a tough year for families up and down the country and we wanted to do what we can to bring some festive cheer to our local community,” said Dr Mark Gould, COO of Sport4Kids.

“We knew that with the ongoing pandemic, the traditional meet and greet opportunities that children are presented with at Christmas weren’t going to be available.

“We’ve wanted to do our best to make things feel as normal as possible for children, from lockdown Zoom sessions to keep active, through to now meeting Santa.”

Steve Jones, CEO , added: “Christmas is going to be different for families this year, but we have the chance to make the experience somewhat normal for younger generations.

“We’re looking forward to bringing smiles across Berkshire this Christmas and handing out free lessons for children to keep active. The pandemic has re-iterated the importance of healthiness and wellbeing, and keeping our immune systems strong.”

Families are able to check the location of the sleigh on a daily basis by visiting https://sport4kids.biz/s4k-sleigh/