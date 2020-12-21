COVID-19 ‘complacency’ criticised by Slough Borough Council chief executive

Some people in Slough have been ‘too complacent’ over the dangers of COVID-19, according to the council’s chief executive.

The town, along with the rest of Berkshire, was placed in the Government’s new Tier 4 on Saturday.

The move means residents will be banned from mixing with other households at Christmas with people being told to stay at home unless travelling for work, medical reasons or to get essential supplies.

Josie Wragg, chief executive of Slough Borough Council, said the move was ‘devastating’ and criticised a minority of residents for appearing ‘unworried’ over the virus.

She said: “I would urge each and every resident and business in Slough to follow the new regulations, to do everything they can to protect themselves, their families and communities.

“Though most people are trying their best, some people have been too complacent and seemingly unworried about how this horrible virus could affect them and others with a small minority dismissive of those who are already grieving for loved ones who have died from COVID-19.

“Now we all have to live and struggle under these tougher regulations which will have a devastating effect on the mental health of many who were just hoping for a brief respite from the loneliness and restrictions of the past months.

“That hope is now gone and though there is hope in the new vaccine roll out we need to work together to get through this period, look after the most vulnerable, keep spreading love and cheer virtually so the new year can truly be a happier one.”

The council said its infection rate, as of Saturday, stood at 405.2 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the 17-21 age group is 617.8 with 209.4 cases per 100,000 of those over 60.

Any resident unable to get essential supplies, medicines or is suffering from loneliness is encouraged to call the One Slough community response team on 01753 944198.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/coronavirus for further information.