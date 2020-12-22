Former Adelphi Theatre will not be demolished, council confirms

The former Adelphi Theatre in Bath Road will not be demolished, the council leader has confirmed.

Slough Borough Council bought the building, famous for hosting the likes of The Beatles and Roy Orbison, for £4.6million in August 2018.

Following its purchase, the council said it was considering several options for the site but it is still operating as the home of Buzz Bingo.

Councillor Pavitar Mann (Britwell and Northborough) called on the council to put an end to ‘misinformation and fearmongering’ that the venue could be demolished during a cabinet meeting last week.

Stephen Gibson, project manager for the council’s regeneration, said the council wants the building to be ‘front and centre’ of its future cultural offering.

He told the meeting: “We see it as a mixed-use performance space which can be used for a variety of events.

“It will be one of a number of performance spaces throughout the town which will evolve over the next two to five years.

“I don’t think we’ll be getting a Beatles or Buddy Holiday tribute act back there but hopefully it can be a home for the Slough Orchestra and various other community groups.”

Council leader James Swindlehurst added: “There is a relentless amount of people spreading all sorts of rumours that we intent to demolish it but what we are trying to do is precisely the opposite in trying to make that building live again.”

The building, home to Buzz Bingo, is currently closed as part of the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.